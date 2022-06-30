Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.30

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
