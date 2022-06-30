AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Down 1.8%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.48 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). 10,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 million and a P/E ratio of 833.33.
About AIREA (LON:AIEA)
