AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Down 1.8%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.48 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). 10,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 million and a P/E ratio of 833.33.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

