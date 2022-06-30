Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.18

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 265431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

