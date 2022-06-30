Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.22. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.