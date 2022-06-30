Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $28.15

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $26.74. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 77,285 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $2,746,264. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,028,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

