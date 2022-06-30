Aleph.im Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $54.14 million and approximately $387,889.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

