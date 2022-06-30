Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$17.37 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.75 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The firm has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at C$579,051.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

