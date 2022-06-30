Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.01

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.01 and last traded at $110.57, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.78.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

