Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Hits $0.19

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $186,685.34 and approximately $21,428.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

