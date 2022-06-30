Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -3.81. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.