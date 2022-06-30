Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -3.81. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
