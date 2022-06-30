Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of ALBKF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

