AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 91.99% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

