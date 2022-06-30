Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading Down 0.2%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (ATAQU)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.