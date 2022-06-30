Amarillo National Bank Buys 625 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

