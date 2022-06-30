Amarillo National Bank Purchases 1,031 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

