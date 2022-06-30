Amarillo National Bank Sells 10,618 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.49% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIVG opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.