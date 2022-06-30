Amarillo National Bank Sells 21,843 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Amarillo National Bank cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,843 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.