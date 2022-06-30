American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMMJ stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

