American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $134.33

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.33 and last traded at $135.04, with a volume of 41934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.47.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 14,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

