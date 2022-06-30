American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.10. 100,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

