Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 4.6%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.02. 1,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 798,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

