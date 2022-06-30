Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 4.6%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.02. 1,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 798,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.