Analysts’ Downgrades for June 30th (AEE, AKR, ANGN, APEMY, AX, BG, BRX, BWXXF, CECE, CPS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 30th:
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.
BWX (OTC:BWXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.
Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$61.00.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.
Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,000 ($73.61).
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.13) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.00).
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.
Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
