Analysts’ Downgrades for June 30th (AEE, AKR, ANGN, APEMY, AX, BG, BRX, BWXXF, CECE, CPS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 30th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

BWX (OTC:BWXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$61.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,000 ($73.61).

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.13) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.00).

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Spie (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

