Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

