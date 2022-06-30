Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,135.50

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,135.50 ($13.93) and last traded at GBX 1,148.50 ($14.09), with a volume of 621562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,173 ($14.39).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.18) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,433.89 ($17.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of £11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,416.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.10.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

