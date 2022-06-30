Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.