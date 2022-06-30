Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Trading Up 4.5%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 58,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,746,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 650,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

