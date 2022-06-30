Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Trading Up 4.5%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 58,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,746,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.
About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
