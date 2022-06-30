Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 720.8% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,420.0 days.

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

