Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.