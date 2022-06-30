Applied Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

