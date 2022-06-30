Applied Capital LLC Sells 8,748 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

