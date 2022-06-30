AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.77% of AptarGroup worth $136,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $102.73. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,280. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.