Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,539. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

