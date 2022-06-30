Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 29005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$94.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.