Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 29005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$94.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
