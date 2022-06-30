Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) vs. Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Financial Comparison

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

This table compares Archer Aviation and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Archer Aviation and Signature Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Volatility & Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and Signature Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 234.48%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.