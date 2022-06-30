Arcona (ARCONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Arcona coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcona has traded down 15% against the dollar. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $25,595.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona . The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcona should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcona using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

