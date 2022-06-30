Argus Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to “Buy”

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

