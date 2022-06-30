Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

