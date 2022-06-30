Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

ARKAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $89.63 on Friday. Arkema has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

