Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $80,750.80 and $93.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,922.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.09 or 0.05385662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00271190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00578518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00076170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00527654 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,797,599 coins and its circulating supply is 13,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

