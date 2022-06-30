Arweave Hits One Day Volume of $31.68 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Arweave has a market cap of $306.54 million and $31.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.18 or 0.00048654 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

