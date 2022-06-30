Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $404.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

