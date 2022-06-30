Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.60% of Aspen Technology worth $66,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $188.09. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,166. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.