Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATCMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

