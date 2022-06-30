Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $341,947.53 and $76,454.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.01806622 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00189758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

