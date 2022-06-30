AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,615 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

T opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.