Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 51800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 21.64. The firm has a market cap of C$78.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.15.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1281429 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 67,300 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,570,582. Insiders bought 217,300 shares of company stock valued at $189,265 in the last quarter.

Aurion Resources Company Profile (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

