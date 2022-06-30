Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,581. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $218.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

