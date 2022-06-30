AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2,296.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,969.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,140.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,033.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,007.78. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,488.04 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

