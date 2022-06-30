Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Up 7.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 162,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,053,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The company has a market cap of C$66.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (TSE:XLY)
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.
