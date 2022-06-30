Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avance Gas stock remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

